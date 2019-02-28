New traffic patterns to be in place for I-10 and US 301 drivers

BALDWIN, Fla. - There's a traffic alert at a busy Baldwin intersection, where a new exit ramp will open overnight for drivers along Interstate 10 and U.S. 301.

As the I-10/U.S. 301 interchange improvement project progresses, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, new traffic patterns will be in place Friday. The new traffic patterns will allow construction crews to safely complete work in the remaining phases.

Weather permitting, I-10 westbound traffic exiting onto U.S. 301 will be routed onto the newly constructed exit ramp and come to a new signalized intersection on U.S. 301.

U.S. 301 southbound traffic will have two temporary dedicated left-turn lanes, as well as a temporary right-turn lane at the new signaled intersection, and northbound traffic will have one temporary dedicated right-turn lane.

The current I-10 westbound exit ramp that loops to U.S. 301 will be closed.

FDOT urges all drivers to use caution while traveling in the construction area.

According to FDOT, the I-10/U.S. 301 interchange improvement project is still on schedule for completion in February 2020.

While the interchange project is far from over, it is being constructed with truck drivers and safety in mind. It includes wider lanes on the exit ramps for better truck access and an added exit ramp from U.S. 301 north to I-10 east to help ease the constant traffic back from the truck stops.

