I-95 SB near St. Johns/Flagler line shut down after semi-truck fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Cleanup is underway after a semi-truck hauling cars caught on fire and shut down I-95 in southern St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

All lanes of I-95 southbound near US-1 at the Bunnell exit were blocked while crews were at the scene investigating. No injuries were reported, according to troopers.

Drivers will need to plan for detours and added delays. To get around the closure, drivers can exit on I-95 at SR-206 then take that to US- 1.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.