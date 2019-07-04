Delta adds nonstop flight from Raleigh to Jacksonville

Delta Airlines via CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Delta has added a daily nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham to Jacksonville, which will begin Sep. 7, 2019.​

The service will be operated by Delta Connection carriers on 69-seat and 76-seat regional jets, which both feature an all-aisle-and-window seating configuration.

Every seat has access to Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight entertainment via Delta Studio.

Jacksonville is the sixth Florida city with Delta service from RDU, along with Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando and seasonal winter flights to Miami and Fort Myers.

Delta has increased seats on flights to JAX by 13 percent for the fall of 2019.

