Trust Index: What should we fact-check from the vice presidential debate?

We’re fact-checking the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate — and you can help.
Using the form below, tell us which statements from the debate you want the Trust Index team to review. If your submission is selected, we’ll check it out and report back.
We’re fact-checking the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate — and you can help.
Using the form below, tell us which statements from the debate you want the Trust Index team to review. If your submission is selected, we’ll check it out and report back.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.