Biden, Trump supporters rally with Northeast Florida car, boat parades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With 10 days to go until the Nov. 3 General Election, supporters for both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were out in force Saturday around Northeast Florida.

Florida is considered a battleground state that will again be closely watched around the nation on Election Day.

But supporters of both candidates are encouraging voters not to wait until then to cast their ballots.

Early voting was the push for both parties Saturday in events held around the Jacksonville area.

EARLY VOTING: Where, when to cast ballots in Florida | WHAT/WHO IS ON THE BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide

In Fleming Island, Biden supporters gathered in a store parking lot before driving out for a Ridin' with Biden car parade with flags waving and Biden/Harris signs plastered to their cars.

Supporters rallied in a Ridin' with Biden car parade in Fleming Island. (WJXT)

Organizers said it was the sixth such event locally in recent weeks, and another is planned for Oakleaf before Election Day.

“A little bit of participation from the community goes along way,” volunteer Roger Hendrickson said. “I truly believe participation is the key to success. I was eager to participate and hopefully lead to the success of the Biden campaign.”

Meanwhile, southeast in St. Augustine, Ancient City Boaters for Trump hosted a flotilla on the Matanzas River.

With flags whipping in the breeze, the boat parade began at 10:30 a.m. on the north side of the Vilano Bridge and cruised toward the Matanzas Inlet.

Trump supporters took part in a flotilla on the Matanzas River on Saturday. (Provided by viewer)

A News4Jax viewer shared photos of the flotilla heading south under the State Road 312 bridge.

And earlier in the day, a Trump the Vote rally at Southside Park in Duval County featured former professional football player Jack Brewer, Rep. John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville City Council Member Rory Diamond.

Trump the Vote rally in Jacksonville (WJXT)

The event encouraged early voting and included a livestream feed of President Trump voting early Saturday in Palm Beach County.

The event was one of several held in counties around the Sunshine State.

Dozens of #WalkTheVote Parades across the county took place Saturday to encourage early in-person voting, including two events in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. And rapper Common took part in a “Party at the Polls” rally at Lonnie Miller Regional Park in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville voters participate in Walk the Vote event Saturday (WJXT)

All counties in Florida have now opened their early voting periods, and most counties continue early voting through next Saturday while Nassau and Duval counties remain open on the Sunday before Election Day, as well.