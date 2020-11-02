What to expect at the polls in the unprecedented year of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting is over after a record-setting turnout.

The only way to cast a ballot that counts now, is to show up in person at your precinct on Election Day, November 3, or drop off a mail-in ballot at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

On Election Day, people can vote only at their assigned, neighborhood precincts, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Duval County.

Those who cast ballots in person on Election Day will see precautions to protect both the voters and the poll workers from coronavirus. Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings and, if they choose, bring their own black pen to use on the ballot rather than the pen provided.

Extra workers will regularly sanitize and clean all contact surfaces, including voting booths. Voting booths will also be spaced for social distancing, and you will be reminded to social distance, too. You may notice additional security personnel as well.

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and haven’t returned it already, the U.S. Postal Service recommends not returning those ballots by mail since they must arrive at your county’s supervisors of elections office by Tuesday.

Secure drop boxes are available at each county’s supervisor of elections office and, during voting hours, at all early voting sites. There will also be a drive-by dropbox for Duval County ballots available at TIAA Bank Field from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

If you mailed your ballot or used a dropbox, you can track the status of your vote by finding a link on your county’s supervisor of elections website.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. Find the list of acceptable forms of photo identification here.

If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

If you do not provide an ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.