April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win races for Duval County School Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The largest district in this corner of the state, Duval County, had two contested school board races.

In District 2, April Carney -- a local business owner and nutrition coach counselor who recently served as the board’s chairwoman -- won the race against incumbent Elizabeth Anderson, a licensed mental health counselor, former teacher and administrator.

Here’s how the votes stacked up:

Carney has said she’s a conservative -- and a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policies.

In District 6, incumbent is Charlotte Joyce, a former teacher and magnet school coordinator, won the race against her opponent Tanya Hardaker.

Joyce has said she also closely aligned herself with the governor’s policies.

Here’s a look at those results:

Interested in other school board races? Head to the results page for a county-by-county breakdown and select your region.