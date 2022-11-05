Georgia voters set all-time record for early turnout in midterm election

Jocelyn Elston, of Lithonia, Ga., waits in line to vote as people cast ballots during early voting inside a library in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Many Georgia polling places reported a crush of voters on the last day of the state's early voting period. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, according to state elections officials.

When combined with absentee voting, Georgia voters exceeded expectations on Friday, shattering the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day.

The total turnout was 2,504,956, within striking distance of the 2.6 million who cast their ballot early in 2020.

“Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors handled that demand with the utmost professionalism. They navigated a whole host of challenges and executed seamlessly. They deserve our highest praise.”

Friday’s in-person total was 6% higher than the final day of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election. Georgia had record Early Voting turnout from the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018.

Early Voting in this election far exceeded the total from the last midterm election in 2018, which saw 1.8 million voters cast their ballots.

As of Friday, over 75% of absentee ballots have been returned to county election offices. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return them. Voters should check the My Voter Page or their county website for information on in-person return options.

Voters who did not cast a ballot during Early Voting are encouraged to check the My Voter Page for the most up-to-date Election Day information.