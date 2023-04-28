Early voting starts Monday in Jacksonville’s city elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two weeks of early voting will begin on Monday for Jacksonville’s city elections. From May 1 to May 14, every Duval County registered voter will be able to cast a ballot at any one of nearly 20 early voting locations around the county in races for Jacksonville mayor and at least two other city races.

Election day is Tuesday, May 16. There is no early voting on the Monday before the election. While you can vote at a location anywhere in the city during early voting, on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

Each early voting location will also have a secure ballot intake station so voters can drop off a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots have been arriving at the elections office throughout April. As of Friday morning, 4.66% of the county’s 659,247 registered voters had already voted.

All registered voters in Duval County, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote for mayor, property appraiser and one at-large city council seat. Six City Council seats will also be on the ballot for voters in their respective districts.

In the city’s first election in March, two city council at-large seats and seven city council district races were decided. In the remaining races, no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, resulting in the May runoffs between the top two vote-getters.

The Supervisor of Elections office at 105 East Monroe Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the early voting period, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during that timeframe.

The following early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily: