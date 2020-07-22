Florida Senate District 7

There are no primary challenges so the race of Democrat Heather Hunter to unseat incumbent Republican Travis Hudson will appear on the November ballot. Write-in candidate Richard Dembinsky also qualified.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Heather Hunter

Party affiliation: Democrat

Age: 22

Candidate’s family: (no answer)

Occupation: Sales associate

Education: Bachler of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Pre-Law from Flagler College

Political experience: President of Flagler College democrats for 2 years, President of Florida College Democrats for 1 year, and interned at the Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Expanding the federally funded Medicaid Expansion to give 800,000 Floridians healthcare and pumping $14 billion into our economy

Create a new unemployment system that works and ensure that the 900,000+ Floridians waiting for benefits receive all payments since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state in March

Expanding environmental protection. Ensuring Floridians have a right to clean air and water and ensuring that Florida is carbon negative by 2030.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

First of all, we can be contacted directly. Our opponent Travis Hutson does not have Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. His campaign website hasn’t been updated since 2016. His district and capital offices are closed and haven’t responded to our emails in over 3 weeks.

Secondly, we actually look like the voters in our district. Hutson has a $7 million net worth 72x higher than the average American. I’m in student loan debt and I’m working at a pet store I understand what it’s like to be in the working class and I intend to bring working people’s issues to light in Tallahassee.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered as someone who stood for what was right even if it was hard or unpopular. I want to be remembered for being the voice for the voiceless and making sure working-class issues like healthcare are addressed in Tallahassee.

If elected how would you address the calls for racial justice?

Our camapaign has a full plan for criminal justice reform located here: https://www.heatherhunter4sd7.com/criminal-justice

Here are our main issues: End mandatory minimums; Ban private prisons; Holding police officers accountable; End Cash Bail; Abolish the death penalty; Decriminalize all drugs; Ending solitary confinement

Our campaign stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matters protests both here in our district and around the world. Black Lives do Matter and its time District 7 had a leader that said that. My campaign manager has also be involved in organizing and participating in BLM protests in St. Augustine.

What challenges does COVID-19 present to the office you are seeking?

COVID-19 has removed the face to face aspect of campaigning. I'm not able to shake hands and meet the people of my distinct in person. However, we are doing everything we can to reach out to our constituents through social media. Will soon begin phone banking and text banking operations and will need volunteers. We're hoping that with help from news organizations like you we will be able to get our message out and rally our constituents to vote for a better future for Florida.

Campaign website: www.heatherhunter4sd7.com

Campaign’s social media pages: Facebook | Twitter

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Travis Hudson

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: electhutson.com

This candidate has not yet responded to our questionnaire.