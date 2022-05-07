What Brantley County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Brantley County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Brantley County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 3

Represents all of Brantley and neighboring counties to the south and west. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( - retired resident of St. Simons Island ( Campaign website

Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)

Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick ( - business owner from Brunswick ( Campaign website

Georgia State House, District 174

Includes Brantley County and part of Ware County as well as Brantley and Clinch counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Brantley County Commissioner, Post 4

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

David Heiman - Waynesville resident is captain of a cruise line

Brian Hendrix - incumbent commissioner from Hoboken is sales operation manager for Coca-Cola

No Democrats entered this race.

Brantley County Commissioner, Post 5

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Michael Moody - lists a Waycross address and works in construction

Andy Riggins - a pulp mill supervisor from Hortense

There is no incumbent in this race and no Democrat signed up to run for this post.

Brantley County Board of Education, Post 4

This is a nonpartisan seat.

Cliff Adams - bookkeeper from Nahunta

Brenda Sue Johns - incumbent board member is a caregiver in Nahunta

Joey Shuman - retired Hoboken resident

Brantley County Board of Education, Post 2

This is a nonpartisan seat.

Kathy Ham Hendrix - registered nurse who lives in Nahunta

Kerry Mathie - retired Nahunta resident

Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney