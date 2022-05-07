What Brantley County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Brantley County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.
Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Brantley County ballot.
Georgia State Senate, District 3
Represents all of Brantley and neighboring counties to the south and west. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.
- Nora Lott Haynes - retired resident of St. Simons Island (Campaign website)
- Mike Hodges - banker (No campaign website found)
- Jeff Jones - business owner from Brunswick (Campaign website)
Georgia State House, District 174
Includes Brantley County and part of Ware County as well as Brantley and Clinch counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.
Brantley County Commissioner, Post 4
- David Heiman - Waynesville resident is captain of a cruise line
- Brian Hendrix - incumbent commissioner from Hoboken is sales operation manager for Coca-Cola
No Democrats entered this race.
Brantley County Commissioner, Post 5
- Michael Moody - lists a Waycross address and works in construction
- Andy Riggins - a pulp mill supervisor from Hortense
There is no incumbent in this race and no Democrat signed up to run for this post.
Brantley County Board of Education, Post 4
This is a nonpartisan seat.
- Cliff Adams - bookkeeper from Nahunta
- Brenda Sue Johns - incumbent board member is a caregiver in Nahunta
- Joey Shuman - retired Hoboken resident
Brantley County Board of Education, Post 2
This is a nonpartisan seat.
- Kathy Ham Hendrix - registered nurse who lives in Nahunta
- Kerry Mathie - retired Nahunta resident
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney
- Marilyn Bennett and Ian Sansot, both Republicans and attorneys, are seeking this open seat. There is no Democrat in the race. Current District Attorney George Barnhill is not seeking re-election in the upcoming race.