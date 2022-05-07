What Clinch County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Clinch County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.

Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Clinch County ballot.

Georgia State Senate, District 8

Includes Clinch, Pierce and part of Ware counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

Russ Goodman - The incumbent, a Republican and a farmer from Homerville, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Georgia State House, District 174

Includes Clink County as well Brantley, Charlton and part of Ware counties. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.

John Corbett - The incumbent, a Republican business owner and farmer who lives in Slake Park, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.

Clinch County Commission, Post 1

BOB JOHNSON - self-employed/blueberry farmer in Homerville, a Republican, is running unopposed for this open seat

Clinch County Commission, Post 4

DEBRA D THOMAS - incumbent commissioner from Homerville, a Democrat, is running unopposed for re-election

Clinch County Board of Education, Post 1

STANLEY THRIFT - incumbent board member, a Republican, is running unopposed for re-election

Clinch County Board of Education, Post 4

CHARLIE MAE CROSS - incumbent board member from Homerville, a Democrat, is running unopposed for re-election

District Attorney, Alapaha Judicial Circuit

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

MATT BENNETT- attorney from Adel

CHASE STUDSTILL - incumbent district attorney running for re-election

No Democrat is running for this office.