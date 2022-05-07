What Pierce County voters will see on the primary ballot

The much-covered governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state races are on the primary ballot across Georgia, along with a dozen other statewide offices you can learn about here. Pierce County voters, especially Republicans, will also see state Senate, state House, and several local offices on their ballot.
Read on for a preview of races specifically on the Pierce County ballot.
Georgia State Senate, District 8
Includes all of Pierce County as well as Clinch, Pierce and part of Ware County. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- Russ Goodman - The incumbent, a Republican and a farmer from Homerville, drew no Republican or Democratic challengers. His name will appear on the ballot even though he is unopposed.
Georgia State House, District 178
Includes Pierce County and neighboring counties to the north. No Democrat qualified to run for this seat.
- Cason Carbaugh - coffee shop owner (Campaign website)
- Steven Meeks - incumbent state representative and a farmer in Screven (Campaign Facebook page)
Pierce County Commission, Chairman
- K NEAL BENNETT - incumbent commissioner running for re-election
- MIKE STREAT - retired Blackshear resident
No Democratic candidate entered this race.
County Commission, District 2
- SHAWN M. GODWIN - disabled Blackshear resident
- GRAHAM RALEY - accountant
No Democrat entered this race.
County Commission, District 4
- DAVID LOWMAN - incumbent commissioner, a Republican and retired resident of Mershon, is running unopposed
Board of Education, Chairman
- DUWARD BOATRIGHT - incumbent board member, a farmer from Bristol
- MORRIS PATE - retired Blackshear resident
This is a non-partisan office
Board of Education (2 seats)
- MITCH HALL - incumbent board member from Blackshear running unopposed in District 2
- WENDY B. PURYEAR - incumbent board member from Mershon running unopposed for the District 4 seat
State Court Judge
- DAN BENNETT - incumbent judge running unopposed for re-election
Solicitor General
- ADAM FERRELL - incumbent resident of Blackshear running unopposed for re-election
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney
- Marilyn Bennett and Ian Sansot, both Republicans and attorneys, are seeking this open seat. There is no Democrat in the race. Current District Attorney George Barnhill is not seeking re-election in the upcoming race.