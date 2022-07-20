Six candidates are seeking the votes in a special August election for Jacksonville City Council, District 7, which stretches from Downtown and the Eastside north to the Nassau County line.

The seat is open because Reggie Gaffney Sr. is resigning from the council to run for Florida Senate.

(Don’t be confused when reading through the candidates below: Reggie Gaffney Jr. is running for the seat his father is leaving.)

While the candidates list their party, they all appear on the same ballot in August and city elections are open to all voters in the district. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote in August, the top two will advance to a runoff in November.

The winning candidate would need to run again next spring to earn a full, four-year term on City Council.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Charles M. Barr

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Maintenance/Process Controls Programmer

Age: 57

Your family: Tanya-wife, Brandon, Brittany, Steven, Taylor (children)

Education: HS

Political experience: none previous/grass roots

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

I want to help our District since we have been overlooked for so long. Repair streets and flooding Work with JSO to increase safety including a team that will go door to door meeting people and gaining trust that we must have. Provide activities for our children; safer parks and community centers (they have disappeared throughout our district)

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not the status quo that has given years of broken promises. I have lived in the community most all of my life and see the issues that need addressed. I have walked for months meeting folks in the entire district and know what is needed. They tell me I am the only one they have seen. Our current CC has not helped the community and the people want change for that type leadership.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I stayed true to my promise: 1.I will answer/return calls

2.I will go to the person’s home or business if there is an issue

3.I will hold regular meetings throughout the district to stay and keep informed. These are three things that we have not had in decades in our district. 4. That I fought to bring our district up to the standards that other parts of the city seem to enjoy. I will be the voice for “all” citizens of the Northside “District 7″.

Campaign website: barrforjax.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - barrforjax

Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Vice President - Community Rehabilitation Center

Age: 36

Your family: Johnny Gaffney, Reggie Gaffney

Education: Masters in Business Administration

Political experience: Community service, but I have not held prior office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Inflation: Individuals living on the Northside struggle to make ends meet. Global conditions have caused the cost of gas, groceries, and other life essentials to go through the roof. Affordable Housing: Rent is through the roof, mortgage interest rates have risen since last year, and it is more challenging every day for a middle or low-income family to just keep a roof over their head. Crime: Crime is an enormous issue in our City. We need to keep this at the front of our efforts in local government. We need to make sure kids have a safe place to raise their families!

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have been in this community for the last 15 years meeting with people in their homes, in their neighborhoods, and on their streets. Strong faith, strong communities, and strong buildings share one thing. They all have a strong foundation. The foundation of my campaign is about people, built from the bottom up. Most candidates in the race don’t have the unique experience I have working in our community.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

At the end of the day, the best I can do and the most I can hope for is to have improved the life of someone else. Whether that looks like an after-school program, lower crime rates, or better infrastructure - that is what matters.

Campaign website: www.Reggie4Seven.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/reggie4seven

Karen Goins

Party affiliation*: No Party Affiliation (NPA)

Occupation: Retired/Teacher (Part-time)

Age: 56

Your family: Married. Mother of 3 adult children and an adoring grandparent.

Education: Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice

Political experience: Though I have skillsets from previous employment that are a good match for public office, this is my first endeavor to run for public office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Population Growth - lack of affordable housing. We must address the causes of lowinventory and high demand.

Health Care- we have a rapidly growing and aging population. Our low-income communities continue to face challenges in finding affordable and quality health care.

Transportation- we need to improve the infrastructure that was not designed to support people who do not have reasonable access to transportation.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe that any individual who desires to serve in public office should hope to make a difference and impact the lives of those they serve. I will be that public servant. We must be quicker to listen and slower to speak and, when I speak, I will speak with boldness, courage, and confidence. I will allow the voices of the community I serve to resonate through me, abiding by the basic principles of our Constitution, “FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE”, to ensure equality for all.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would like to be remembered as a leader who gave voice to the people and that I championed causes for (1)those affected by mental health, (2) improving health care for our disparaged communities, (3)advancement and support of legislation to increase the availability of affordable housing for private citizens, and (5)encouraging our local leaders/politicians to continue to fund and prioritize education.

Campaign website: Under Construction

Campaign’s social media site(s): Under Construction

Nahshon Nicks

Party affiliation*: Democratic

Occupation: CEO

Age: (No response)

Your family: Married w/ 3 daughters

Education: (No response)

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

It is time to take my leadership to the next level. For over 10 years I have been working for this city and community as a community developer. I empathize with the residents of this city because I have lived here for over 20 years of my life. I have developed job fairs, health fairs, and house buying seminars. I have practiced and will continue to practice bottom-up leadership, where I listen to the needs of the residents and work with them to develop solutions for their communities. I am ready to serve and support the people of Jacksonville.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Unlike the others running for this seat. I am one of that has been consistently over the last 10 years involved with making this city and it’s citizens better. I have served and will continue to serve the citizens of Jacksonville once elected.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope I am remembered a real statesman. Someone who listened to the people he represented and worked for a better community and city. I would hope that I have been able to bring about some development to District 7 that propels Jacksonville to being what our motto says “Bold City of the South”

Campaign website: votenicks4jax.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): @votenicks4jax | votenicks4jax

Kim Pryor

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Former IT Business Consultant

Age: 55

Your family: A daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons

Education: University of South Alabama

Political experience: I am a first time candidate for political office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

My PRYORities are not set in stone and will change as I continue to learn what the people of District 7 want and need. As of this moment, my top three PRYORities when I am elected are as follows: PRYORity #1: Listen to the PEOPLE, be transparent, honest and responsive. PRYORity #2: Work to improve our failing infrastructure by fighting for proper funding within the budget process. PRYORity #3: Bring LIFE to downtown by improving walkability and utilizing our public spaces to their full potential.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will be 100% dedicated to the City Council job. My time will not be split between helping constituents and a regular full-time job. And I genuinely care about this community. As a member of the Urban Core CPAC since 2015 and current Chair, I am already doing some of the work City Councilmembers do.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Keeping my word and helping the people of District 7.

Campaign website: kimpryor4jaxcitycouncil.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/KimPryorforCityCouncil

Kimberly Scott

Party affiliation*: Democratic

Occupation: Former Appointed Official and Civil Servant; Owner of a small consultancy

Age: 55

Your family: Sister: Patricia; 2 nieces and 3 nephews; Parents and Brother: Deceased

Education: A Master Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor Degree in Political Science - both from the University of North Florida

Political experience: Former Local Government Appointed Official (Mayoral/City Council) and Civil Servant. For years, my city positions involved frequent collaborations and contact with City Councilmembers and staff. I served as a subject matter expert to two City Council ad hoc committees established to address community revitalization, property safety, and related matters. As a former director, operations director, and division chief, I worked directly with Councilmembers on various issues-of-concern within their districts. While I worked in the Executive Branch of local government, my job also required interaction with the Legislative and Judicial branches of government.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Crime Intervention, Prevention, and Enforcement Economic Development Safe and Affordable Housing

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Born and raised in Jacksonville, I worked as a local government appointed director, appointed operations director, appointed division chief, manager, supervisor, and administrative civil servant in city departments directly related to addressing housing, code enforcement, property safety, neighborhoods, and related community improvement issues. I have years of experience with processes in local executive and legislative government branches: As a director and chief, I proactively initiated legislation for Mayoral and City Council approvals and represented the same from development to final approvals. I have years of experience in developing partnerships with various government agencies for the purpose of completing special Mayoral and City Council community initiatives and projects geared towards safe housing and removal of blight within our neighborhoods. Having attended hundreds of community and townhall meetings and listening to citizens’ concerns (access to government), I am aware of the importance of responding to and/or solving public concerns in a timely manner. I can spearhead public/private sector partnerships to develop programs for young people as they prepare to exit high school and enter the workplace and/or college.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for developing meaningful community programs to effectively address substandard conditions in existing housing and to develop affordable housing for Jacksonville residents. I hope to be remembered for strongly encouraging and expediting economic development throughout District 7. I hope to assist with improving relationships between community leaders and local law enforcement. I want to ensure the citizens of District 7 can frequently engage in discussions and decisions with their elected representatives.

Campaign website: www.kimberlyscottdistrict7.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - Kimberly Scott for City Council-District 7

* Candidates’ party affiliation is shown, but all appear on the same ballot for all voters.