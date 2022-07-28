Two Republicans are seeking the votes for Baker County Commission, District 2.

Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Oliver “Jimmy” Anderson

The incumbent commissioner running for another term has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Oliver “Ricky” Horne

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.