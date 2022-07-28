Baker County School Board, District 2

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to all voters.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Jack Baker Jr.

Occupation: Businessman

Age: 60

Your family: Wife, 5 children and 8 grandchildren

Education: 2 years of college

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Additional facilities for anticipated growth

Attracting and retaining instructional, non-instructional and service staff

Working with a new superintendent in 2 years.

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

I believe elected officials have a duty to listen to the concerns of the people that they represent. We should value parents input concerning our school system. But, it must be done civilly and with respect. Their input and concerns will be given the consideration it deserves when making decisions as a board member.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

We must follow the laws of our great state and nation. We should make sure our curriculum is age appropriate and the information is accurate.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

Seek additional revenue streams to enhance staff salaries and engage our community in recognizing the outstanding efforts of the school system staff and honor them through appreciation events.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am fiscally conservative and will bring my business experience to offer different perspectives. I have served on numerous educational and government boards in the past. They have taught me how to work within a boards framework, build consensus and get positive results.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

My sincere hope is that we were able to have a positive impact to better equip our children to be prepared to enter the real world and be responsible citizens. I pray that we will make our community a highly desirable place to live and work because of our school system.

Campaign website: (none listed)

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook - facebook.com/jackbakerforbakercountyschoolboard

James Curry

Occupation: Funeral Director

Age: 53

Your family: I’m married and have 6 children, 2 of which are attending Baker County Schools.

Education: AA Degree in Mortuary Science

Political experience: This is my first attempt at running for office.

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Recruiting and retaining teachers Safety of the students and staff Preparing for growth in the county

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

Parents should be able to have input on what is being taught to their children. As a parent myself, I would welcome the suggestions of other parents with an open mind to include, to the best of our ability, the different religious and social issues that affect the individual viewpoints of all concerned.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

The law is the law and history is what it is. History is replete with good and bad parts. We can’t rewrite the portions we disagree with. Teach the approved curriculum but leave the door open for dialogue about the complexities of how we have come to be.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

Give teachers the ability to have multi-year contracts, to have more stability. Give peer reviews and ensure veteran teachers are paid adequately for their experience. New teachers should be able to benefit from mentors so they can have a greater chance to establish a firmer footing in their career path while they develop their own style. Give teachers more autonomy to teach. Above all, pay them professional money that reflects them as the professionals that they are.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I want to be a voice not only for the children and staff but also for parents and caregivers who may not know how to navigate the system when a problem or concern arises.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was always approachable, honest in my attempts to listen to concerns, and did my utmost to help resolve problems with an open mind. Be forthright with admitting when I do not know the answer and diligent in my attempt to find out. Address all possible solutions that ultimately fix problems as fairly as possible.

Campaign website: (None listed)

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081189926957