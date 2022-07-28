Three candidates are seeking the votes for Clay County Judge, Group 1.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Tonya Barge

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 36

Your family: Husband, Joshua Barge, children Laila (10) and Logan (5)

Education: Juris Doctorate

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

The top three issues I will likely face while holding office is case management, clearing the COVID backlog, and managing pro se (self represented) litigants.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a career prosecutor, my entire legal career has been devoted to the rule of law, safety of the community, and justice. I am the only prosecutor in this race and the only candidate that has spent the last 19 years serving others in both a professional and personal capacity.



My commitment to the safety and welfare of this community is evident by the almost 10 years I have devoted in public service as a career prosecutor. I have extensive trial experience, having litigated both complex homicides and sexually motivated offenses and misdemeanor crimes.



My courtroom experience is unmatched and will serve me well in handling the amount of trials and volume of cases a County Court Judge is responsible for.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

After serving as a judge, I hope to be remembered as fair, professional, consistent, ethical, and as a judge who always followed the law.

Campaign website: tonyabarge.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/TonyaBarge

Ray Forbess

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 38

Your family: Wife Sarah and six year old son Beau

Education: University of North Florida- Accounting

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

(No response)

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

(No response)

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

(No response)

Campaign website: forbessforjudge.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)

Geraldine Hartin

Occupation: Attorney

Age: 43

Your family: Married, 3 children

Education: Clay High School, University of North Florida, Florida Coastal School of Law

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Making sure that cases are handled in a timely manner, as justice delayed is justice denied; ensuring that all parties are heard, treated fairly and held to the law; ensuring access to the courts.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

In County Court, the Judges preside over Misdemeanors, Juvenile Cases, Traffic and Small Claims. The diversity of my practice areas, including civil litigation, real estate, probate, estate planning, family law, appeals and my experience as a Special Magistrate, Volunteer Judge for Teen Court, and General Counsel for the Clay County Chamber of Commerce, proves that I have a wide range of knowledge and am able to handle all cases that may come before me.



County Court is the People’s Court. Clay County is my home. I have practiced my entire career (almost 17 years) in Clay County, my husband and children were born and raised here and I have lived the majority of my life here. I do not take this county for granted and believe that service to the people of this county is the highest calling. I understand those who may appear before me and have the tempered judgment, empathy and experience to ensure a just and equitable result.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope that Clay County remembers me as being a Judge that upholds the law, is consistent, ensures that people are heard and treated with respect and that justice is done.

Campaign website: votehartin.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/VoteHartin