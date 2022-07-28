Florida House District 16

Three Republicans are seeking the votes in the August primary race for Florida House District 17, which covers Jacksonville’s beaches, everything east of Southside Boulevard north of Beach Boulevard, and most of the area east of Hodges Boulevard south of Beach Boulevard.

No Democrat signed up to run in this race, but two write-in candidates qualified. That means the primary is limited to only Republican voters and the winner of the August race will appear on the November ballot.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Kiyan Michael

Occupation: Mimi of one

Age: (no response)

Your family: Wife to a navy veteran, mother of three and mimi to one

Education: Practicum Ministry from Wagner Leadership Institute

Political experience: Political Activist

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I would promote non-traditional skills and trade for students not interested in going to college. Our workforce is still suffering because of COVID-19 and we need to rebuild so our economy doesn’t stagnate.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

We must do everything possible to make sure that we have the highest code for standards for our elections to decrease the chance for fraud. I support Governor DeSantis’s creation of an office for election integrity and will support requiring an ID when you go vote.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I support the right to carry and will support for our 2nd Amendment Rights.

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The Economy Immigration Education

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

(No response)

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I believe all life is sacred and would support additional laws to ban abortions.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I am not a political insider. I am not bought by special interest.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That regular, everyday people, especially people of color through hard work can be elected by the people to represent them in public office especially at the State and Federal level. That I am the person that lead by integrity and represented their values well and consistently. I want little girls to know the live in the greatest nation in the world and the limits are off.

Campaign website: kiyanmichael.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): .facebook.com/KiyanForFl

Lake Ray

Occupation: President of the First Coast Manufacturers Association

Age: 65

Your family: Brenda is my wife of over 35 years. We have three adult children and five grandchildren.

Education: University of Florida, Bachelor of Science

Political experience: Jacksonville City Council, Florida State Representative

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

First and foremost, getting inflation and runaway gas prices under control will be my top priority. I believe that the State of Florida should provide an immediate gas tax holiday until prices come under control. I will stand alongside Governor DeSantis to pushback against excessive bureaucracy and red tape to make Florida the best place to live, work and raise a family.



I’m the only candidate with the proven record to encourage economic growth in our state. In 2012, I developed legislation called the “Freight Mobility Plan” which was heralded as one of the top ten transportation policy initiatives nationwide. The policy resulted in several hundred million dollars dedicated to JaxPort and resulted in the deepening of the channel.



Through smart investments in infrastructure, prior to the legislation being passed, Florida was only investing $8 million annually in seaports. After enacting my legislation, Florida appropriated an aggregate $1.2 billion for port infrastructure. The plan was so successful it was adopted by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. Servicemen and women and their families have sacrificed so much, and at times paid the ultimate price, to ensure this critical right is protected.



I am the only candidate in this race who has voted to protect the integrity of our elections. The legislation I supported in the Florida House sought to reduce fraud, increase transparency, and bolster accountability. As State Representative, I will continue to seek ways to eliminate fraud and protect our critical voting rights. This begins by strengthening voter identification laws and seeking penalties for those who violate election laws.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I have always and will continue to support, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Second Amendment is clear, and I fully support Floridians’ rights to legally own and operate firearms. I have a 100% voting record with the NRA and I will continue to defend both the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Curbing rampant inflation by standing alongside Governor DeSantis and pushing back against out-of-control spending from the federal government. Promoting sound, proven energy policies that keep gas and electricity prices in check. Creating economic policy that will promote job creation, strengthen Florida’s economy and provide our region with opportunities and a competitive edge.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

No

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am 100% pro-life and the only candidate who has voted on legislation to protect the unborn. I stand alongside Governor Ron DeSantis and will continue to advocate for robust pro-life policies. I believe life begins at conception and will strongly advocate for policies that protect the unborn.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Our region needs leaders who can start work on Day One. We can’t afford on-the-job training. I am uniquely equipped to immediately begin making policy decisions that benefit our community. I am the only candidate with a proven, conservative track record.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I am running for State Representative because I believe we are at a critical point in our nation. Florida is well-positioned to push back against the federal government, but we need skilled leaders who can start on Day One. I stand with Governor DeSantis to keep Florida free. This means defending our Constitutional rights, protecting our children and innocent life, fostering economic growth, keeping gas prices low, and curbing out-of-control inflation.

Campaign website: VoteLakeRay.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook.com/LakeRay

Chet Stokes

Occupation: Vice President of Stokes Land Group

Age: 31

Your family: Wife Taylore, Daughter Virginia, Son Chet IV

Education: Auburn University

Political experience: Elected to Jacksonville Beach City Council Seat 3 At Large in November 2020

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

As the only business owner and job creator in the race, I know the importance of economic prosperity for our citizens. The only way we can accomplish that is through promoting our businesses and creating jobs. We need to cut red tape where feasible to allow our small businesses to prosper. We need to attract companies to Florida to ensure we are providing more high wage jobs for our citizens. Last we need to promote vocational training through our K-12 education system to ensure we have a skilled workforce.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I believe we need secure elections using voter identification both at the polls and through our absentee ballot system.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will fight any effort that attempts to infringe on our Constitutional rights.

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Support our businesses. We must support our businesses and create jobs to fight the inflation we are seeing. The only way to combat the rising inflation is to have and promote economic prosperity for our citizens. As the only business owner and job creator in this race, I know my experience in the private sector has me best equipped to tackle this issue. Improve our education. We must address the deficiencies in our education system to better prepare the next generation for the future. As a parent, I want my kids and all our children, to have every opportunity we’ve had growing up. Strengthen our state infrastructure. Florida has been growing at a tremendous pace over the past couple years. We must address our infrastructure needs now. We need to strengthen our stormwater infrastructure to improve resiliency. We need to improve our ports, roads, and airports for both our businesses and citizens. Last, we need to address our water infrastructure for the future.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

(No response)

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Row v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am 100% pro-life and am committed to defending the unborn in the Legislature. As someone who was adopted by my parents as a child, I know the importance of giving every child a chance

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Through my experience in the private sector, I am best equipped to tackle the economic issues we are facing. As the only job creator, I know the importance of getting people to work and the importance of hard work in securing economic prosperity. As a parent, I know the importance of education because I am living it with our kids daily. From my background and upbringing, I know and understand the infrastructure issues our state is facing and will work with other legislators to make sure we address them in Northeast Florida and across the state.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for being effective in office and serving Northeast Florida with integrity.

Campaign website: chetstokes.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook and Twitter: ChetStokesFL

Note: Richard E. Hartley and Hartley Wayne Moore qualified as write-in candidates. Their names will not appear on the general election ballot but their presence in the race keeps the August primary closed to only Republican voters.