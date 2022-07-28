Florida’s 5th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, who has served three terms in District 4, chose to run in District 5 this year and defeated two Republican opponents in the August primary. Since no Democrats or other candidates qualified to run in the district this year, the former Jacksonville sheriff will return to Congress for two more years.

The 5th Congressional District was redrawn by the state this year and now covers Duval County south and east of the St. Johns River and northern St. Johns County.

PRIMARY RESULTS

U.S. House District 5 - Universal Primary Contest With no Democrat or candidates in the race, the primary was open to all voters and the winner elected to a two-year term in Congress.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each primary candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Leigha “Luna” Lopez

Occupation: Psychology/Advocacy

Age: 37

Your family: Married with 2 children

Education: B.A. Psychology

Political experience: (No response)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

-We need to eliminate taxes on food & fuel since those are necessities.

-We need reciprocity in International Trade. Uphold tariffs on China and other currency manipulators

-Support the use of Anti-Trust laws to break up Big Tech monopolies

-Oppose any tax increase, whether direct or indirect, on US citizens

-Reduce Federal through tax cuts to increase revenue and foster job creation

-Defund the UN, WHO and other wasteful and corrupt bureaucracies

-Oppose the Paris Climate Accord and other “climate” agreements that unfairly target the US economy while ignoring the worst offenders

-Defund efforts to defend foreign borders and fund efforts to address the lawless US southern border

-Oppose needless foreign wars and use the “peace dividend” to address domestic needs, like balancing the budget

-Vote against any budget whereby expenditures exceed revenues

-Oppose wasteful vote-buying “Stimulus” packages that devalue our currency and burden future generations

-Support deregulation of the US Energy sector to bring down fuel costs and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers

-Defund the IRS by supporting the Fair Tax or another flat tax plan that empowers voters

-Support initiatives to increase US fuel refinery capabilities

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Voting is a right for all. However, in person voting with a valid state issued ID must be required. Absentee voting must only be allowed in case showing provable & verifiable hardship.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

As a strong Second Amendment support I believe that Constitutional Carry must be enacted across the Country, since the right to defend one’s self is a natural right.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Economy/Inflation/Energy Independence Illegal Immigration Election Fraud

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

No and he must be impeached for his crimes.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

I am unapologetically Pro-Life, however, I believe each State holds the right to determine whether to ban or limit abortion.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I hold unwavering conservative values & fight for the right’s of the individual because of my life experience. As a conservative woman of color, daughter of a legal immigrant, who adores masculinity and femininity in its rightful place, I am bullet-proof when it comes to fighting against the Radical Left.



I became a single mother at the age of 21 and faced ostracism from my highly religious family and community for being an unwed mother. I chose the life of my child in the face of ostracism, while being poor and fought my way to becoming educated and financially independent.



I have proven I know what it takes to stick to your morals and do the right thing despite the pressure from society and held onto my relationship with God. I’ve already conquered, in my personal life, many of the moral, social, racial, economic, and educational problems we currently face today. I will fight for every American’s right to life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness.



I know what it’s like to carry the burdens of the everyday American and what it takes to fight for success.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Restoring election integrity, removing tax on food and fuel, banning both government and private sector medical mandates, passing constitutional carry, and improving the educational system and school choice.

Campaign website: LunaLopezforCongress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): twitter.com/reallunalopez | instagram.com/reallunalopez | facebook.com/reallunalopez

Mara H. Macie

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Age: 42

Your family: (No response)

Education: (No response)

Political experience: (No response)

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Our government needs to stop spending money we don’t have, close our borders and prioritize American jobs. Mismanagement of taxpayer dollars is not acceptable and such irresponsibility would not be tolerated by private citizens and their personal finances. It’s time our government is held to higher, ethical standards and begins working for us.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

All legally eligible voters should have a way to vote if they desire to do so. While we need to ensure that citizens have the ability to vote, we also need to ensure that voter fraud is eliminated. Absentee ballots should remain for people such as service members and their families residing outside of their legal residence and for ill people. However, mail in voting and early voting should be done away with and paper ballots, for all, should return. Employers should be required to give employees time on Election Day to go and vote. Any area with a higher than average adjudication rate should be automatically audited.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I’m Pro-Constitution and, therefore, Pro-2A.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

State level: Housing, Infrastructure and Public Schools.

National level: Corruption, Spending and Globalism.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

No

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Yes. I am pro-life.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I’m not a career politician owned by the establishment and corporations.I am a grassroots candidate, average American citizen and military spouse. I did not want to go into politics but my priority is our country and our people. Only when elected officials put these things first will the voters actually receive help.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Getting the country back to The Constitution and helping the American people reclaim their power and ridding the country of career politicians, the establishment and the elitists. Once people realize that voting for candidates because of name recognition (i.e. having held elected office for a long time and are backed with money by corporations and the establishment, not average citizens) got us where we are today they can break free of the cycle of having representatives that look out for their own interests and not those of the American people.

Campaign website: maramacieforcongress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook | Instagram.com | Truthsocial.com | Twitter.com

John H. Rutherford

Former Jacksonville sheriff and three-term congressman has not responded to numerous email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire. His answers will be added promptly if the questionnaire is returned at any point prior to election day.

Campaign website: rutherford.house.gov