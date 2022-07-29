Alachua County Commission, District 4

One Republican, one Democrat and one candidate with no party affiliation are running for this seat. With no party opponents, all candidates advance to the general election in November.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Ken Cornell

Occupation: Incumbant

Age: 53

Your family: wife and two sons

Education: Master of Accounting

Political experience: Serving second term

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Public safety, Roads, Protecting the environment

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

With my experience of serving two terms, I will continue to focus on the priorities of the public I serve.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that folks would remember the structural changes made to their local government to invest in kids and neighborhoods, protect our water and the environment, and fund core services like public safety and roads.

Campaign website: kencornell.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/VoteKenCornell





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE

Van Elmore

Occupation: Retired

Age: 52

Your family: Wife, 4 Sons, 3 daughter in laws, 6 grandchildren

Education: Critical Care Paramedic

Political experience: None

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Roads. Our current commission wants to impose more taxes for roads and other items. I think we need to scrutinize our current budget for our roads and make it a priority

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I believe in a conservative budget. We need to scrutinize the budget and work to lower taxes, not increase taxes.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Improved road quality and jobs created in my district.

Campaign website: Voteelmore.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): https://www.facebook.com/vanelmore4bocc

NPA CANDIDATE

Anthony Johnson

Occupation: (No response)

Age: (No response)

Your family: (No response)

Education: (No response)

Political experience: (No response)

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Post Covid Revenue Management by county government, that lowers taxes. Accomodating growth in a balanced way through the comprehensive plan. Diversifying the job market to raise the median household income.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

The incumbent has had 8 years to address taxes, household income and land management. It is clear the incumbent does not plan to address these voter concerns, I will.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope the legacy I leave as a county commissioner be this: The organizer of the unconfined floridan aquafier coalition group; a group of counties that work collaboratively to manage water quality in north central Florida.

Campaign website: no-tax-tony.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)