Alachua County School Board, District 2

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the August ballot open to all voters in the district.

News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically and are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff.

CANDIDATES

Diyonne L. McGraw

This candidate has not responded to email and telephone invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Mildred Russell

Occupation: School Board Member

Age: 73 Years Wise

Your family: Husband, son, granddaughter

Education: 2 years of College

Political experience: Chair of Ballot Ingegrity Program, Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, and State Committee Woman of the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee, Volunteer Training

What do you see as the top three issues you’ll likely face while holding this office?

Improving Student Outcomes Behavior Issues Rezoning

With input from our most loyal viewers, News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their viewers:

“Parental rights” has recently become a law in Florida and a political buzzword. What does that concept mean to you and how would it affect your decisions on the school board?

I believe that Education is a partnership with parents. We are entrusted with the Education of other people’s children. I will continue to seek parent input and engagement for the classroom and for policy.

How would you balance new state laws and guidelines restricting how history, gender identity and civics can be taught in public school classrooms with the need to educate children in a complex 21st Century society?

The Board is tasked with providing a world class education for our students. That means teaching the core subjects which will provide the students with a foundation for their future on which to build, and will prepare them for their careers. That includes civics, and history as it happened. No one should be targeted or discriminated against for doing that.

Outline your ideas to address teacher shortages and morale.

I believe that teacher shortages will decrease and morale will increase as we deal with behavior issues in the schools. Bad behavior should have consequences. We should discipline each student who acts out with the idea that his/her behavior can be changed for his/her good. It is not fair to the misbehaving students nor his/her classmates, or to our teachers to let bad behavior continue. Each student should be seen as a success story in the making.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Help voters be aware that we can improve our schools and help our students be successful. I have presented solutions to some of our problems than can be implemented throughout the District, and I will continue to look for solutions. We don’t need more talking, we need action. I am committed to taking action in order to ensure that every student succeeds.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

For Improving student outcomes. For Providing an equal opportunity for all students to reach their potential in being educated for a successful future.

Campaign website: mildredrussellforschoolboard.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Facebook, Instagram