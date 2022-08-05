Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff to answer your questions in live debate on Channel 4 & News4JAX.com

Photo of all five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, you’ve seen them one-by-one on News4JAX making their pitch to become Jacksonville’s next sheriff, but on Wednesday, all five candidates will appear together during a News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate.

The sheriff’s debate goes live Wednesday at 8 p.m., and you can watch here on News4JAX.com, on the News4JAX+ smart tv app and on Channel 4, The Local Station.

Republican T.K. Waters and Democrats Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings and Ken Jefferson will answer the questions that News4JAX Insiders have submitted -- and we’ve gotten a lot!

Jacksonville elections are unitary, meaning all Duval County voters of any or no party can cast ballots in this race in August, with the two candidates receiving the most votes advancing to a second election -- essentially a runoff -- in November.

We sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and views on several issues. We’ve published their responses in an article included in the News4JAX Voter’s Guide.

Ad

The candidates for sheriff have appeared in interviews with our reporters and on This Week In Jacksonville with Kent Justice. If you missed any of those interviews, let us get you caught up:

This Week In Jacksonville

News4JAX interviews

Below is a little bit about each candidate. A more thorough background of the candidates can be found by following this link.

Lakesha Burton

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 47

Your family: Husband of 14 years, Greg - Blended family of 5 children (2 daughters/3 sons)

Education: Masters Degree in Criminology / Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology

Political experience: N/A

Wayne Clark

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired 40-year Jacksonville Law Enforcement Professional

Ad

Age: 60

Your family: Married 38-years, Karol, three children and four grandchildren

Education: Master’s in public administration - Central Michigan University, Graduate of the 231st session of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va.

Political experience: None

Tony Cummings

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement

Age: 51

Your family: married, 2 daughters

Education: Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership

Political experience: Ran for Sheriff in 2015 and 2019

Ken Jefferson

Party affiliation*: Democrat

Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer (ret.), Crime & Safety Expert

Age: 64

Your family: Wife of 27 years, Rhonda; 5 adult children; 1 grandchild

Education: Master’s Degree, Honorary Doctorate, St. Thomas Christian University

Political experience: I’ve run for Sheriff twice. In 2011, I earned 37.69% of the votes. In 2015 I ran again, losing by 2% after earning 48.47% of votes.

Ad

T.K. Waters

Party affiliation*: Republican

Occupation: Chief of Investigations (Retired)

Age: 52

Your family: (no response)

Education: (no response)

Political experience: None