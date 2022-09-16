St. Johns County Community Development Districts

Residential developments in St. Johns County where a governmental unit was created to serve the specific needs of its community are selecting candidates for their development district’s Board of Supervisors.

Community Development Districts’ responsibilities may include stormwater management, potable and irrigation water supply, sewer and wastewater management, and street lights. These costs are distributed among each property owner through their property tax bills.

These districts’ supervisors are elected by residents of the community. Many of these candidates are unopposed.

In St. Johns County this year, six CCD supervisor seats are contested. They will appear on the ballots of only those voters who live in these residential areas.

Heritage Landing Community Development District, Seat 2

Alan Fernandez

Christine Mallatt

Southaven Community Development District, Seat 1

Jim Alexander

Tim Bannon

Sweetwater Creek Community Development District, Seat 1

Daniel Colin

Robert J. Lisotta

Trout Creek Community Development District, Seat 1

David M. Delmaster

Vincent Sajkowski

Greg Weaver

Trout Creek Community Development District, Seat 2

Donald Loper

Clint Wright

Turnbull Creek Community Development District, Seat 5