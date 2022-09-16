St. Johns County Community Development Districts

Residential developments in St. Johns County where a governmental unit was created to serve the specific needs of its community are selecting candidates for their development district’s Board of Supervisors.
Community Development Districts’ responsibilities may include stormwater management, potable and irrigation water supply, sewer and wastewater management, and street lights. These costs are distributed among each property owner through their property tax bills.
These districts’ supervisors are elected by residents of the community. Many of these candidates are unopposed.
In St. Johns County this year, six CCD supervisor seats are contested. They will appear on the ballots of only those voters who live in these residential areas.
Heritage Landing Community Development District, Seat 2
- Alan Fernandez
- Christine Mallatt
Southaven Community Development District, Seat 1
- Jim Alexander
- Tim Bannon
Sweetwater Creek Community Development District, Seat 1
- Daniel Colin
- Robert J. Lisotta
Trout Creek Community Development District, Seat 1
- David M. Delmaster
- Vincent Sajkowski
- Greg Weaver
Trout Creek Community Development District, Seat 2
- Donald Loper
- Clint Wright
Turnbull Creek Community Development District, Seat 5
- George M. Jacobs
- Gianna Krol