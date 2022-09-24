Florida Constitution Amendment 2

The second of three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures.

Amendment 2 grew out of the controversy over the 2018 meeting the FCRC centered on its creation of “bundled” ballot proposals that tied together seemingly unrelated topics, such as one proposal to ban offshore oil drilling and indoor vaping.

But Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat who served on the commission, argued that lawmakers should have focused on prohibiting the bundling of proposals to avoid voter confusion.

Similarly, the League of Women Voters of Florida said that while the 2018 commission was “political” and put amendments forward that “made it difficult to separate valid issues,” the repeal proposal would remove “a generational opportunity for citizens to update their Constitution.”

Ballot question:

ABOLISHING THE CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a method of submitting proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution to electors of the state for approval. This amendment does not affect the ability to revise or amend the State Constitution through citizen initiative, constitutional convention, the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission, or legislative joint resolution.

All voters will be asked to say “yes” or “no.” It takes 60% of the vote for any amendment to be added to the constitution.

Arguments for passage of Amendment 2

(Collected by Ballotpedia and presented below under the GNU Free Documentation License)

State Rep. Mike Beltran (R): “The CRC meets once every 20 years and they place amendments onto the ballot for everyone to vote on. They’re one of the only methods of constitutional amendment that allow compounding—that is placing unrelated propositions in one amendment that the voter has to vote up or down on.”

State Sen. Jeff Brandes (R): “[The CRC] is rediscovered every 20yrs, has no rules, players have no experience, once it starts it can’t stop, crazy things pop out, and you never know how damaging they will be. Election night, you yell ‘Jumanji.’”

State Sen. Jeff Brandes (R): “The CRC is bipartisanly detested and should be abolished.” Brandes also said the individuals appointed to the commission aren’t held accountable. “The simple truth is we don’t need it. Other states don’t have it, and what it does is deny the people of the state of Florida the opportunity to hold these individuals accountable, because they’re literally accountable to no one,” Brandes said.

Arguments in opposition to Amendment 2