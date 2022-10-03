Alachua County ballot initiative: 1% sales tax to fund ‘Wild Spaces, Public Places’

Alachua County voters will be asked in November to vote up or down a one-cent sales tax to fund “Wild Spaces and Public Places.” If approved by a majority of voters, the tax would replace a similar half-cent taxes tax used to fund road repairs, park renovations, affordable housing and additional fire stations for the county.

The 1% tax would replace the 0.5% tax that was approved by voters in 2016 and that will end Dec. 31, 2022.

Statement in support of the tax

“If approved, this ballot measure will dedicate half the funding over ten years to continue the Alachua County Forever Program to acquire and improve environmentally sensitive lands to protect drinking water sources, water quality, and wildlife habitat, and to create, improve and maintain parks and recreational facilities in all cities and the county The other half of the funding will enable projects to improve conditions of existing roadways and improve traffic safety, provide affordable housing, and improve conditions of our civic infrastructure that we all share.” - Wild Spaces and Public Places