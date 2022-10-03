Clay County Charter Amendments

All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following three proposed to the county’s charter.
Cost of living increase to salaries of Clay County Commissioners
- Shall the Clay County Charter Article II, Section 2.2 C, be amended to include an annual cost of living increase to the current $37,000 per year salaries of Clay County Commissioners, based on the Federal Customer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, effective September 30, 2023 and thereafter adjusting annually for inflation?
Remove term limit provision for constitutional offices
- Shall the City County Charter Article III, Section 3.1 be amended to remove existing term limits of three consecutive four-year terms, for the Constitutional Offices of County Sheriff, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Supervisor of Elections, following the November 2022 General Election?
Revising amendment revising appointment of charter review commission
- Shall the Clay County Charter Article IV. Section 4.2.B, be amended to change the appointment of the Charter Review Commission from every four years to every eight years following the November 202 General Election?