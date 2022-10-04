Flagler County Referendum: Continue ½-cent sales tax for schools?

Residents of Flagler County are being asked on the November ballot to vote for or against renewing a half-cent sales tax for 10 years to fund technology, school safety and education facilities.

The tax, originally approved in 2012 by 70% of voters, is set to expire at the end of this year. According to 1/2 Cent for Flagler Schools, continuing this tax for another decade will generate $80 million for Flagler County students.

Ballot question (Vote for or against)

Shall the Flagler County School Board continue to levy a one-half cent sales surtax, beginning January 1, 2023, for a period of ten years, to finance all school technology upgrades, retrofitting, equipping, and improvements (including but not limited to safety and security); school and facility construction, renovation, and remodeling; procuring and maintaining school buses; land acquisition and improvement; and allowable uses for eligible charter schools receiving their proportionate share of revenues based on district enrollment?

