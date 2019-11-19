59ºF

Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed

Late November storm forms

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Advisories are being initiated on Tropical Storm Sebastian with an initial advisory intensity of 40 knots.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Sebastien was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 58.7 West. Sebastien is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn to the north is expected on Wednesday, followed by a turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed Wednesday night.

The depression will not be in an ideal environment for significant intensification, as it will be battling dry air to its west and wind shear of about 20 knots. Slight strengthening over the next day or so is possible. Sebastien is then expected to become absorbed by a cold front in about 48 hours.

Satellite imagery indicates that the overall cloud pattern of the disturbance has improved and that a low has become well-defined.

This low appears to be nearly closed at the surface.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Richard Nunn

