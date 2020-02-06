Duval County cancels after school activities today
DCPS says students who don’t ride buses must be picked up or escorted home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Because of expectations for very extreme weather impacting the Jacksonville area later today, Duval County Public Schools is canceling all after school activities.
Cancellations include:
- All athletic events and practices
- Extended day programs
- Team up and other after school programs
- After school arts programs
- Clubs and any other extracurricular activities
- Parent events
- Community meetings
- Alternative certification professional development classes
School hours will run as normal, and students who are bus riders will be placed on the buses to bring them home after school.
Students who are not bus riders will be held at school until approved individuals arrive to drive or escort children home, DCPS said.
Parents and guardians are asked to make sure children can get home safely from their bus stops or arrange for them to be picked up or escorted home after school ends.
Normal school hours for all schools can be found on this webpage: https://dcps.duvalschools.org/domain/5275
“While we do understand that the decision to cancel activities creates a burden for parents, the safety of students and staff is always our goal,” DCPS said in a news release. “The weather forecast for this evening is expected to bring conditions unsafe for outdoor events and student transportation.”
