Duval County cancels after school activities today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Because of expectations for very extreme weather impacting the Jacksonville area later today, Duval County Public Schools is canceling all after school activities.

Cancellations include:

All athletic events and practices

Extended day programs

Team up and other after school programs

After school arts programs

Clubs and any other extracurricular activities

Parent events

Community meetings

Alternative certification professional development classes

School hours will run as normal, and students who are bus riders will be placed on the buses to bring them home after school.

Students who are not bus riders will be held at school until approved individuals arrive to drive or escort children home, DCPS said.

Parents and guardians are asked to make sure children can get home safely from their bus stops or arrange for them to be picked up or escorted home after school ends.

Normal school hours for all schools can be found on this webpage: https://dcps.duvalschools.org/domain/5275

“While we do understand that the decision to cancel activities creates a burden for parents, the safety of students and staff is always our goal,” DCPS said in a news release. “The weather forecast for this evening is expected to bring conditions unsafe for outdoor events and student transportation.”