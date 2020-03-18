Kids Activity: Build your own weather vane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This activity takes a few minutes for the kids to construct, but then you can use it daily for them to make their own weather reports about which direction the wind is blowing.

There’s a great breakdown of this activity with photos included on PBS.org, you can access it here...

For this activity you’ll need

clay or playdough

square piece of cardboard

pencil with a fresh eraser

pin

straw

scissors

construction paper

markers or crayons

compass

You can start with going outside and asking your child to make general observations about the weather today. Is it cloudy? Are any clouds moving? Is there any wind?

Next, use the compass and let your child find out which direction is North. Based on that, write North, East, South and West on the square of cardboard on each side. remember the order N, E, S, W

Cut the straw vertically on both ends for about two inches

Make a triangle out of construction paper and an arrow’s tail end out of construction paper. Slide these both on either end of the straw, into the slit you just cut.

Place the ball of clay or Play Dough in the center of the carboard and stick the pencil, tip side down, into the clay.

Use a pin to fasten the straw onto the top of the eraser.

You can set it flat on a surface outside and watch it shift with the wind!