Online tool shows future coastal flooding for our area

Sea level rise maps to your home street level

Mark Collins, Meteorologist

The year map allows users to explore coastal flood risk and sea level rise projections by decadal year.
An online screening tool is available to show you how high water could rise for your home due to coastal flooding.

Climate Central released its global Coastal Risk Screening Tool to generate, localized maps of projected sea level rise and coastal flood risks by year, water level, and elevation.

The new mapping tool enables users to explore risks over time, for any coastal location in the world, incorporating multiple pollution scenarios, leading sea level rise models, and the most accurate available elevation data available.

You can look at a forecast prediction based on future years or toggle the water level map to see what land is at risk combining sea level rise, tides, and storm surge.

