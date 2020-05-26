Rainfall prompts temporary flooding in St Johns, Flagler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A low pressure off of the coastline of Florida is dragging waves of rainfall up through our area, especially along the coastal counties.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Warning for Northeastern Flagler County and Southeastern St. Johns County until 3 p.m.

Officially, only one-third of an inch of rain has fallen at Jacksonville International Airport, but up to 1½ inches has fallen along the beaches and 2 to 3 inches have fallen between Marineland and Butler Beach. Three inches of rainfall reported on Watson Road in St. Augustine Shores, resulting in minor flooding on US 1.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible this afternoon and the heaviest rain will move up the coast.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the warning area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Coast, Bunnell, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Butler Beach, St. Augustine Shores, Dupont Center and Espanola.

The rainfall totals have not been that high outside of this area, we’ve seen a little over a third of an inch at the airport in Jacksonville. Area beaches have benefitted the most, picking up over an inch of much-needed rain.

By 5-7 p.m., some sunshine and drier conditions will prevail. In other words, the evening is looking much, much better for Jacksonville.

Looking beyond today, we should dry out through Wednesday, but storms will return Thursday by afternoon.