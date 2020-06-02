Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Depression Three became the third tropical storm this season Tuesday afternoon after observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter found winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Cristobal sets a record for the earliest occurrence of three named systems in the Atlantic Basin.

For days, torrential rainfall has resulted in flooding and mudslides in southeastern Mexico, Belize and northern Guatemala and the upgrades does nothing to help the flash flooding.

The storm is expected to stay in general vicinity along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Bay of Campeche. Although by the end of the week, the system is expected to take a slow drift northward.

Forecast models remain consistent in strengthening the tropical storm by the end of the week with a track between Texas and Louisiana by the weekend.

This storm, in particular, has a lower than average confidence in its track due to a lack of data around its proximity. If it does not stay offshore the system may weaken.

The remnants from Tropical Storm Amanda provided the moisture that created Cristobal. Tropical Depression Three was renamed Cristobal because Amanda weakened below tropical depression status as the system crossed Mexico.

Prior to the year 2000, regardless of degradation, storm names would change when they crossed from the Atlantic to the Pacific basin and vise versa. In the year 2000, the hurricane committee decided that storms that maintained strength while crossing basins, they would not be renamed, they would keep their original name. Because Amanda broke down, the new system was renamed from the Atlantic list.

The moisture from the Pacific was swept into the Central American Gyre (CAG), which is a broad area of cyclonic circulations in the lowest parts of the atmosphere.

The CAG develops typically toward the end of September near Central America, between Mexico to Central American and the Caribbean. It often sends late season storms northward into the Gulf.

Cristobal is expected to move in typical fashion after it breaks free from the gyre’s big circulation. Until then the storm will meander around the same area in the southern Gulf.