Weather Authority Alert Day

The rain didn’t let up much overnight and not it is on the move targeting areas north of Jacksonville that haven’t received as much as other cities south of Orange Park.

The rain will ease today but afternoon rain is still likely.

Areas of heavy showers overnight flowing out of the Gulf from Tropical Storm Cristobal will continue to track northward through NE FL early this morning and become more of a mess for areas in southern Georgia through the morning hours.

Heavy rainfall continues to be possible with another 1-2 inches as the band lifts north of Jacksonville. Most spots in NEFLA picked up over 1-2 inches since Saturday.

The trend will be for more rain today but with breaks in the showers and storms by this afternoon. The rain becomes less steady around Jacksonville with steamy temps in the lower 80s. Breezy south to southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph gust up to 20 mph.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies and mostly dry except for a few 20% chance of isolated inland showers with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Monday will be very hot and steamy. Temps reach near 90 with enough lingering moisture triggers numerous 60% chance for afternoon and early evening storms. Look for more heavy downpours and thunderstorms.