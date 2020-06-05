4 day Red Snapper season announced for South Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rep John Rutherford tweeted that NOAA announced a four day red snapper fishing season for 2020 for the South Atlantic, which includes Georgia and Florida.

Today, @NOAA announced there will be a four day Recreational Red Snapper season in the South Atlantic on July 10th, 11th, 12th, and 17th. This four day season will benefit our fishing industry which has been hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic. — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) June 5, 2020

Rutherford’s tweet details a four day mini season for the South Atlantic on July 10th, 11th, 12th, and 17th. He points out that the four day season will help the hard hit fishing industry which has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of initial publishing, neither NOAA, which Rutherford sources in his tweet, NOAA Fisheries, or The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council websites nor their social media accounts reflected this news.

Rutherford followed his initial tweet with a promise to push for more days to fish for red snapper in the future.