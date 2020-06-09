Here’s the next area to watch for development in the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. Development of this system as a subtropical cyclone appears unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions, and the low is expected to dissipate in a few days.

The formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

The formation chance through 5 days is equally low at 10 percent.

If conditions were to change and the system were to develop into a Tropical Storm, it would be the 4th of the 2020 Hurricane Season and would be named Dolly.

The NHC forecast discussion for the Atlantic describes the unfavorable conditions in the area currently,