Tropical Storm Dolly forms

The tiny swirl 360 miles south southeast of Halifax Nova Scotia known as Subtropical Depression Four became Tropical Storm Dolly Tuesday afternoon.

It gets a name but doesn’t last long, likely become a remnant low tonight or Wednesday as cold water zaps the thunderstorms swirling around the circulation.

The open ocean storm is no threat to any land as it packs 45 mph winds.

Other than a name change nothing is new in this unremarkable system. Fortunately it is moving northeast out to sea over the colder waters near Nova Scotia and Newfoundland through Thursday.