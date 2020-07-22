Depression in Atlantic becomes Gonzalo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small tropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean was upgraded to Tropical Cyclone Gonzalo just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm, about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Winward Island, had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The storm is far from any land and the U.S. National Hurricane Center weren’t predicting a landfall location. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression sets a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

The track from where it is into the Caribbean Sea. Strangely, this is where many tropical depression/storms and even a few hurricanes have weakened and dissipated. Yes, the eastern part, especially the southern part of the Eastern Caribbean Sea is often called the “graveyard of the tropics.” Basically, the interaction of South America (to the south) and the strong trade winds (to the north) tend to deform the circulation center. The result is a weaker system.

I should point out this is not always the case. The two exceptions are when the tropical system has a tight internal circulation and is very small, or very large. The other instance is during the Fall, especially in October, systems in the Eastern Caribbean Sea can rapidly develop.

The storm has a tight circulation and is at a low latitude (way south) and these two details may allow Gonzalo to outperform, remain stronger than forecast models currently suggest.

Most models do in fact dissipate this system in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. The NHC does not, keeping it as a moderate tropical storm through this weekend.