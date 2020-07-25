Seasonal summer heat with daily showers

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a mild start in the upper 70s and will quickly warm into the low 90s this afternoon. Most of us stay dry today with a 20% chance to see showers develop along the sea breeze this afternoon to the west of I-95.

Be aware of the a lot of sunshine as the UV index is an 11 today (extreme range), this means sunscreen and beach umbrellas.

Overnight lows will sit in the upper 70s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Sunday will be seasonal and partly sunny with highs in the 90s and a 50% chance to see scattered showers during the afternoon. Both days will see highs around 90° and beaches will have the better weather pattern.

We’ll stay in a wet weather pattern with daily rain chances and highs in the 90s through Friday.

The tropics are super busy with our first Tropical Storm Hanna (soon to be hurricane) moving in on Texas right now and Gonzalo a weakening tropical storm hitting the Windward Islands. These are just big reminders that the hurricane season is in full swing, way ahead of schedule. Please DO get into the swing of it too! Time to go through your check list, if you need a reminder head to our hurricane section.