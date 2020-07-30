ACE blue bucket days help local sick children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now is a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies with Tropical Storm Isaias expected to pass close to Florida this weekend.

ACE Hardware storms are offering a way to save 20% on almost any merchandise that can fit in a 5 gallon bucket.

Giving a $5 donation gets you a blue bucket at ACE Hardware through this weekend and all of the money raised goes to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The best part is, 100% of the location donations stay local to support UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Over 10 million kids are admitted to children’s hospitals every year and the Children’s Miracle Network has brought awareness and raised funds for local kids in hospitals since 1981.