Isaias will make Monday morning messy as gusty rain showers blow through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Stay Alert to all of the updates we will do on News4jax and on Channel 4 as until the last of the outer rain bands move away from Jacksonville. That should take place sometime after the lunch hour tomorrow.

Until then, light brief showers will blow onshore throughout the early overnight hours.

These will become more intense, especially south of Jacksonville. Rain showers will be accompanied by brief wind gusts to 35 mph and intense downpours that will have a very tropical sound when they come through. Sudden onset, intense sounding as the wind whips the rain onto windows and then quiet. And repeat.

Monday will see the brief downpours through the afternoon hours. Winds will shift from Northeasterly to North to Northwesterly, then Westerly as we see Isaias slide by up the coast. Wind speeds will reach 35 mph in some gusts.

See these article for more details. Isaias updated for Jacksonville and impacts for NEFL/SEGA

Afternoon highs will reach near 93° during the afternoon, there could be an isolated evening thundershowers Monday night. Steamy with night time lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be a somewhat drier pattern for those from Jacksonville north and westward. Hot too! With highs in the mid 90s. Feel-like temperatures into the low 100s. Yes, sunny hot conditions will take over after Isaias passes.

Now, of you live south and east of Jacksonville the heat and humidity will translate into evening storms, each evening. Highs will be around 90° and storm chances each day will be close to 50-50% each day.