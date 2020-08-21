System headed toward Florida gets a name: Laura

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Hunter aircraft found the system nearing the Northern Leeward Islands has strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura.

The National Hurricane Center said sustained winds have reached 45 mph at the center, located south of the previously estimated position. The system is now centered about 230 miles east southeast of Northern Leeward Islands and moving west at 21 mph. Central pressure has dropped to 29.77 inches.

The forecast track shows this could become a hurricane about the time it passes the tip of Florida on Monday.

A tropical storm watch is out for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

An interesting side bar is the development and the ambiguity of previous statements from the NHC. At 5:00 am the NHC highlights the fact that this appears to be an open wave. Circulation is offset from the convection and is now being reported much farther south than previously indicated.

ONLINE TOOLS: Interactive tracking map | Plan and Prepare

RELATED STORIES: Tropical Depression 14 forms, to head into the Gulf | Wind shear fades over the Main Development Region of the tropics - A bad omen? | Mid-August starts a critical shift in Jacksonville’s weather pattern

This was the 13th tropical depression for this season, a record for the earliest 13th tropical depression of any season (169 years). This system will likely grow slowly the next two days and then possibly interact with Puerto Rico and possibly Hispaniola, if it does, the National Hurricane Center believes it would weaken and possibly remain weak.

All models maintain a marginal tropical storm through Saturday morning, but after that, models that focus just on the hurricane (and its structure) really blow up TD 13. Time will tell as the next 48 hours will be a challenge for TD 13 as the system is moving too fast to develop. It is when it slows on Saturday, that it may find its ability to “catch its breath” and develop quickly thereafter. The image below, taken from TropicalTidbits.com shows one of the hurricane models (actually both the HWRF and HMON do) suggests a hurricane moving into the Upper Keys by Monday afternoon.

A second system being watched by the hurricane center became Tropical Depression 14 and is also expected to become a tropical storm by the end of the day.