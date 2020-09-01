Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms, bringing tropical storm force winds to Jamaica

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave continues to move quickly westward across the central Caribbean Sea. Although the disturbance does not yet have a well-defined circulation center, ship observations indicate that tropical-storm-force winds are occurring in the northern portion of wave to the southeast of Jamaica, which will spread near or just south of Jamaica later this morning and into this afternoon.

Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression or a tropical storm is likely to form during the next day or so before the system reaches Central America Wednesday night.

Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are possible on Jamaica today, and interests there, as well as in northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula, should monitor the progress of this system.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is currently en route to investigate the disturbance. Potential tropical cyclone or tropical cyclone advisories will likely be issued later today, along with watches and warnings.

The initial forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 does indicate they expect the system to strengthen to a Tropical Storm. Timing will determine the storm’s name, the next name on the list is Nana, but Tropical Depression 15 off of the Carolina Coast may beat this system to that name. The next name on this year’s list is Omar.

