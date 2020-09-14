Soggy start to the week, Richard says grab your favorite umbrella

Easterly winds and elevated seas will remain over the waters today as our area will be between high pressure to our northeast and Tropical Storm Sally to our west. High pressure will strengthen to our north Tuesday sending a weak cold front across the area with increasing rain chances.

Numerous to widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms over inland northeast Florida as southeast Georgia stays slightly drier. Deep tropical moisture will continue around the circulation from TS Sally. Locally heavy rainfall possible west of the River and southwest of Waycross. Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall in these areas as training cells may persist. Showers and embedded storms will dissipate tonight.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 50-70 percent inland with 30-40 percent along the beaches. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70-80 percent. Highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Soggy, wet weather pattern continues this week. Local flooding will be possible west of the River.

7am 75

8am 77

10am 84

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm