TGIF! Fabulous Friday, although not perfect as nor’easter looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beautiful start to your Friday. Sunrise temperatures will be around 75° and once again quickly warm into the upper 80s, where they will top out. Feel-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s around 3pm. and this maybe the last time we see these kind of numbers for a week. Sunshine does fade through the afternoon as winds shift to be more northerly. This will be the first sign that our weather pattern is about to become decidedly different.

Here’s more on the good, the bad and the ugly of the up coming nor’easter.

Saturday looks slightly wetter than Sunday with coastal showers pushing onshore, especially to the south of the state line. Temperatures start out in the low 70s and only warm into the low 80s. Northeasterly winds will be between 15-30 mph.

Sunday will be ever-so-slightly less wet. We will still see 50% chances for showers, but cooler temperatures start out in the upper 60s and we only warm into upper 70s. Northeasterly winds will be around 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday kicks off a still quite windy, but drier and cooler weather pattern. This is the weather we have been waiting for! Mornings will start in the 60s and warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with only an isolated chance for a shower. Enjoy!