Umbrella weather starts the week, Richard says open window days to follow

FLOOD WATCH FOR ST. JOHNS AND FLAGLER COUNTIES
COOLER AND DRIER WED-FRI
ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL TUE AFTN/EVENING
ONSHORE FLOW AND COASTAL IMPACTS RETURN THIS WEEKEND
The season’s first significant cold front! Locally heavy rainfall potential today will focus along our coastal zones. Light to moderate rain will be possible through late morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon, especially toward the FL Atlantic coast.
A flood watch for both St. Johns and Flagler counties where additional rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible over the next couple of days. Yesterday (Sun 9/27) areas of Flagler and St. Johns counties saw 4-6 inches of rain, so, any additional rainfall on already saturated grounds will cause flooding.
Rainfall will press offshore into the early evening with dry conditions by midnight.
Today: Cloudy with showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, and along our beaches. Wind S 5-10 mph. Tonight, cloudy as showers fade.
Tuesday: Cold front pushes through with showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, 80-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80. Overcast skies with rain chances decreasing through the night. Cooler overnight temperatures.
Looking ahead: Umbrella weather will start the week with open window weather days to follow.
7am 74
8am 75
10am 79
11am 81
12pm 82
3pm 85
5pm 83
8pm 79
10pm 77
Sunrise: 7:19 am
Sunset: 7:15 pm