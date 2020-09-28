Umbrella weather starts the week, Richard says open window days to follow

FLOOD WATCH FOR ST. JOHNS AND FLAGLER COUNTIES

COOLER AND DRIER WED-FRI

ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL TUE AFTN/EVENING

ONSHORE FLOW AND COASTAL IMPACTS RETURN THIS WEEKEND

The season’s first significant cold front! Locally heavy rainfall potential today will focus along our coastal zones. Light to moderate rain will be possible through late morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon, especially toward the FL Atlantic coast.

A flood watch for both St. Johns and Flagler counties where additional rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible over the next couple of days. Yesterday (Sun 9/27) areas of Flagler and St. Johns counties saw 4-6 inches of rain, so, any additional rainfall on already saturated grounds will cause flooding.

Rainfall will press offshore into the early evening with dry conditions by midnight.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms, 50-70 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, and along our beaches. Wind S 5-10 mph. Tonight, cloudy as showers fade.

Tuesday: Cold front pushes through with showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, 80-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80. Overcast skies with rain chances decreasing through the night. Cooler overnight temperatures.

Looking ahead: Umbrella weather will start the week with open window weather days to follow.

7am 74

8am 75

10am 79

11am 81

12pm 82

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 77

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:15 pm