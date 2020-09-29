Not-so-terrific Tuesday as storms return in the afternoon and evening hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Issues continue in the wake of our recent wet weather pattern, including a Flood Watch for St. Johns and Flagler counties. Sunday afternoon’s storms dumped up to 6″ of rain over a 2 hour period, causing severe (yet localized flooding), any significant, say another 1-2″ could cause additional flooding to these areas.

Grab your umbrella. Tuesday will start off fairly quiet with cloudy skies and just a few rays of sunshine. Sunrise will be met with sticky (humid) conditions and temperatures in the 70s. There will be a few morning showers, it is more likely that the afternoon and evening hours will see a round, or two of storms. Some could have small hail and gusty winds, even to severe levels. Severe levels include winds above 60 mph and hail 1″ or greater. Worst of the weather will likely be between 4pm and 10 pm.

Cold front swings through early Wednesday morning and everything shifts for the better and fast.

Sunrise Wednesday may still have a few showers and then skies will clear before the lunch hour. Winds will shift to become westerly and then northwesterly, this will allow much drier air to roll through all of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Highs on Wednesday will still be warm, highs in the low 80s. It’s the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday when the chill settles into the area.

Thursday through Saturday will be dominated by chilly morning’s and beautiful sunshine!

By Sunday we could be seeing a mini-mini-nor’easter could settle in across area beaches. Nothing like the last one, but showers and higher than normal tides may develop.