Coolest morning since May - make it a TEN on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Super sunshine and milder temperatures will make today (Thursday) a perfect “10” on the Gaughan Gauge. Early morning sunrise temperatures will start off in the low 50s inland to 60° along the coast. Sunshine reigns all day and day time highs reach back into the 80s. Those blue skies will be awesome! Later this evening, with sundown at 7:11 p.m. we will see the Full Hunter’s Moon rise at 7:55 p.m.

It should be spectacular, especially along area beaches.

Friday and Saturday will both be very pleasant as temperatures will start off coolish both mornings and afternoon highs will be around 80°. Clouds, they return, especially by late Saturday. Winds become more northeasterly, but light.

The nor’easter slowly builds on Sunday and the details are still murky. At the moment, it appears the highest chances with highest rainfall amounts will be along the Coastal and Southern counties. We are talking about Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam, maybe Clay and Nassau too! Rainfall amounts could be as much as an inch of rain, not a quick burst, but an on-off pattern that could last much of Sunday.

Tropics are loading up with as many as two storms developing over the next week.