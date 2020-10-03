Cloudy skies take over the weekend

Look for increasing cloud cover today with light rain showers this evening primarily from Jacksonville and points south.

Overnight heavier rain with possible thunderstorms target Flagler and St Johns counties overnight into Sunday morning.

Breezy NE winds today could gust over 25 this afternoon resulting in a high risk for rip currents.

Highs today reach the mid/upper 70s, with overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday, a warm front focuses showers and isolated storms between JAX to Gainesville and points to the southeast. Cloudy skies, breezy and damp conditions last most of the day.

Not much rain is expected this weekend north of I-10.

Rain diminishes Sunday night as drier air sneaks in with a cold front Monday.

Unlike our last front which brought clear dry weather, this one won’t make a clean passage through the state and stalls across central Florida giving us low rain chances through midweek.