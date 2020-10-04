Flood watch for parts of NE Florida

Today another cloudy day but widespread showers should increase as a pesky frontal boundary remains stalled over central Florida.

Southern areas closer to the warm front could get heavier rain compared to light or moderate showers around Jacksonville.

A flood watch is in effect for the potential for heavy rain today in St. Augustine and Flagler counties where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through tonight.

Clouds and rain will hold highs down in the lower to middle 70s.

Breezy NE winds blow around 10-15 and diminish a bit compared to yesterday especially toward the evening.

The dreary day with cloudy skies and damp conditions will begin to break by Monday with only isolated showers.

Monday decrease in showers will be brief as showers pick up Tuesday with increasing overcast skies and rain into Wednesday.

We are watching the tropics for a second potential storm to develop in the Gulf which could bring increasing rain into north Florida by the end of the week.